Tim Hortons to Update Distribution System

CBJ — Tim Hortons plans to spend about $100 million to upgrade its distribution system as well as open two new warehouses. The move comes after complaints from some franchisees when supply deliveries to their stores was delayed due to software upgrades.

The upgrades will include modernization and two new facilities in Calgary and Langley, B.C., two provinces that are currently having to make do with smaller warehouses that process smaller product volumes.

The changes are expected to be complete by 2020 and to create 150 jobs.