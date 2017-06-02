TimefireVR Unveils Hypatia ‘Sneak Peek’ with Free Keys to the Virtual City for First 500 Users

SCOTTSDALE, AZ–(Marketwired – Jun 2, 2017) – TimefireVR, Inc. (OTCQB: TFVR) (the “Company”), a Virtual Reality content developer, unveils a ‘sneak peek’ into the virtual city of Hypatia currently scheduled for initial release on June 15, 2017. For a limited time offer, the first 500 users who sign up for the sneak peek will receive a free key.

Jeffrey Rassás, Co-Founder and CEO of TimefireVR, stated, “We will be offering the first 500 citizens of Hypatia a free key and complete access to the city starting June 9th, a week before we open the gates to the general public. Our hope is that these 500 pioneers will become early ambassadors to future visitors. Starting on June 5th people from the United States and Canada will be able to sign up at the TimefireVR.com website to qualify for a free pioneer key of Hypatia that will be offered at $29.99.”

Founder and President John Wise adds, “In appreciation of our earliest citizens not only will they be receiving a free key of our new city of Hypatia, we will be enshrining their names on a future memorial created to acknowledge and preserve their pioneering efforts. On June 9th the entire TimefireVR staff will be on hand to welcome our first citizens. It will be a momentous day for all of us who have worked so hard over the previous three years to make Hypatia a reality in Virtual Reality.”

To coincide with the announcement of the “Sneak Peek,” TimefireVR is releasing the accompanying short video teaser: https://youtu.be/aQz5NF9F_14

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, a truly social online destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities.

