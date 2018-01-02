Titanium Issues Restricted Share Units

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Corporation Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TIC) announces that it has issued restricted share units of the Company (“RSUs“) under the Company’s shareholder approved restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan“).

The Company issued an aggregate of 270,042 RSUs to certain officers of the Company under the RSU Plan in settlement of $324,050 of compensation owing to such officers as at December 31, 2017. Of the total, 249,208 RSUs vest immediately and 20,834 vest on December 31, 2018 and entitle the holder to acquire one common share (a “Common Share“) of the Company underlying each such RSU by delivering a notice of acquisition to the Company and paying the required award price and withholding taxes, all in accordance with the RSU Plan.

In accordance with the RSU Plan, the RSUs were priced based on the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 29, 2017.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium Corporation’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company’s technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere; volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TIC”. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

