Titanium Issues Stock Options

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) - Titanium Corporation Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TIC) (“Titanium” or the “Company”) announced that it has issued 950,000 stock options to executive officers and directors of the Company in accordance with the Company’s shareholder approved stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price equal to the closing price of such shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 21, 2017, expire in five years and vest over a period of 36 months with 1/3 of the options vesting at the end of each twelve month period following the date of grant.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium Corporation’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company’s technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere; volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TIC”. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

