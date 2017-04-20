TM Forum Reveals Full Line-up For TM Forum Live! 2017

PARSIPPANY, NJ–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – TM Forum, the industry association driving telecoms digital transformation through collaboration, today unveiled the full scope of its flagship conference, TM Forum Live! The conference features keynotes from industry leaders including the CIO of Verizon, nearly 300 speakers overall, eight “Live!” digital transformation content tracks, 30+ innovative proof-of-concept Catalyst projects, an Executive Summit for C-level leaders, an Open Hack featuring innovation challenges on 5G Network Services and IoT Services, the annual TM Forum Excellence Awards, hands-on workshops for service providers, unrivaled networking opportunities, the QuEST Forum EMEA Summit, and a packed exhibition floor featuring the latest digital business product, service, and solution innovations.

TM Forum Live! 2017 will take place May 15-18, 2017, at the Palais des Congrès Acropolis in Nice, France. Registration for TM Forum Live! 2017 is currently open, and the full conference brochure is now available.

“TM Forum Live! 2017 is all about driving toward digital success, fueling the growth of our members and the industry as a whole through radical change and transformation,” said Nik Willetts, acting CEO, TM Forum. “In Nice, we’ll be talking about the ‘how,’ not the ‘what,’ taking our delegates on a one-of-a-kind collaborative journey by showcasing real-world solutions and outcomes to the industry’s most pressing challenges. There’s a massive $8 Trillion growth opportunity in front of us, and the Forum’s role and that of TM Forum Live! is to help our members seize it.”

World Class Keynotes & Speakers

Nearly 300 speakers will converge at TM Forum Live! 2017, with keynote addresses by notable industry thought leaders including:

Shankar Arumugavelu, SVP & CIO, Verizon

Alpna Doshi, Group CIO, Philips

Ulf Ewaldsson, SVP, Group CTO & Head of Group Function Technology, Ericsson

Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO, Netcracker

Erik Hoving, Group CTO, KPN Group

Phil Jordan, Group CIO, Telefonica

The full speaker line-up is now available, many of whom have recently contributed to speaker blogs and articles on TM Forum Inform.

Thought-Provoking Conference Agenda

At the heart of TM Forum Live! 2017 are eight Live! conference tracks focused on helping TM Forum members to address real-life challenges and providing them with practical ideas and tools to solve them. A full agenda builder is available online.

Agile Operations & IT Live! – Building and cultivating agile business for the digital age

– Building and cultivating agile business for the digital age Analytics Live! - Profiting from data in a digital world

- Profiting from data in a digital world Customer Centricity Live! – Engaging the customer of the future

– Engaging the customer of the future Digital Platform Economy & APIs Live! - Opening up new growth opportunities through platform business models and Open APIs

- Opening up new growth opportunities through platform business models and Open APIs Internet of Everything Live! – Enabling and monetizing digital ecosystems to deliver valuable new services

– Enabling and monetizing digital ecosystems to deliver valuable new services NFV & SDN Live! - Transforming your networks, operations and organization to unlock the full potential of NFV and SDN

- Transforming your networks, operations and organization to unlock the full potential of NFV and SDN OSS/BSS of the Future! - Optimizing OSS/BSS for the digital world

- Optimizing OSS/BSS for the digital world Smart City Live! Focus Day - Exploring the essential building blocks to realize the smart city vision

Ground-breaking Catalyst Innovation Projects

This year, TM Forum Live! will feature more than 30 Catalyst projects, which are rapid-fire proof-of-concept demonstrations that bring together member companies from all parts of the digital ecosystem to create innovative solutions to common challenges by leveraging TM Forum best practices, assets, and tools. Over 110 member companies and hundreds of dedicated individuals have participated in this round of the Catalyst Program, and delegates of TM Forum Live! 2017 will be treated to live demonstrations of the projects on the show floor.

Additional TM Forum Live! Activities

Registration for TM Forum Live! 2017 is currently open and TM Forum members receive exclusive discounts. Qualified journalists and analysts can also receive a complimentary pass to the event.

Get in on all of the exciting TM Forum Live! news and buzz by visiting and bookmarking www.tmforumlive.org for conference updates. The action can also be followed on TM Forum Inform and Twitter using hashtag #TMFLive.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies generating US$2 trillion in revenue and serving five billion customers across 180 countries. The Forum drives collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, the Forum is focused on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.