TMS Market Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. (TSX-V:TMS) (FRA:A2ACNT) (OTCQB:TGTMF) (“TMS” or the “Company”) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

TMS announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. is a clean technology company specializing in mass-flow microwave drying applications for bulk aggregates such as clays, coal, and biomass.

The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the following stock exchanges:

| TSX-V: TMS | FRA: A2ACNT | OTCQB: TGTMF |

This news release contains certain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical. When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “will”, “believes”, “intends”, “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of our management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which are difficult to predict, our actual results, performance or achievements or the actual results or performance of the industries and markets in which we operate and intend to operate may be materially different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties and risks, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon our forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to publicly revise such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

