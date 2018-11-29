Toby and Watson Assays Extends Mineralization in Drilling to Over 1 km East-West

CBJ Newsmakers

Toby showing: 0.59% Cu over 11.6m incl. 0.80% Cu over 5.8m from surface

Watson showing northern extension: 0.24% Cu over 32.0m incl. 0.62% Cu over 5.6m

Mineralized horizons remain open laterally and at depth

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce assays from drilling in the Sherlock corridor. This program included 12 drill holes (2,300m) investigating primarily surface exploration targets in the Sherlock / Watson / Toby zone and the Elementary zone. The chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization has been observed over several horizons of marble and calc-silicate units and majority of those remain open laterally and at depth.

Two main zones, Toby and Watson, were investigated in this program. The Toby showing returned assays of 0.59% Cu over 11.6m from the start of the drill hole and requires additional follow up to intersect the rest of the mineralization. The northern extension of the Watson zone has been discovered by strong soil anomalies in copper and the drilling returned 0.24% over 32.0m. These drill holes extend the mineralization that has been intersected in drilling in the Sherlock / Watson / Toby sedimentary assemblage to over 1 km East to West.

An additional 8 drill holes in the program intersected the mineralized sedimentary stratigraphy with chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite confirming the kilometric extension of the mineralized system. Based on the results of the summer drilling and exploration programs, the focus shifts to pinpoint the zones of structural thickening that are created as a result of the interaction of folding on the mineralized stratigraphy and late faulting. These conditions have created the favorable structural thickening observed in the Sherlock zone and are now the focus as we start planning for 2019 with the objective of demonstrating large volumes and an eventual maiden resource estimate.

“These final results from the summer drilling program bring a close to the wider regional exploration program and begin a shift to a more local program focused on demonstrating volumes and extensions. We have learnt a great deal from this summer drilling both structurally and geologically. We are now better equipped to understand the stratigraphy and controls on both structural enrichment and mineralization within the sedimentary basin. This unique folded stratiform copper mineralization has a big story to tell and we will be out there at the upcoming 2019 conferences like AME Roundup in Vancouver and PDAC in Toronto exhibiting the core and giving geological presentations on its discovery.” comments Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar.

Area / Zone DDH X (N83 Z18) Y Azimut/Dip Lenght

m) From

(m) to (m) Thickness

(m) (1) Cu % g/t Ag Toby MS-18-24 483828 5253047 N030 / -45 90 6.7 18.3 11.6 0.59 6.0 Incl. 7.5 13.3 5.8 0.80 8.3 Sherlock-nord MS-18-25 483713 5253071 N170 / -45 243 38.9 43.0 4.1 0.22 2.3 103.0 106.3 3.3 0.16 1.1 131.3 134.0 2.7 0.15 1.0 Irene MS-18-26 483340 5253300 N350 / -45 300 30.0 32.0 2.0 0.21 2.9 49.5 53.5 4.0 0.14 1.8 170.0 174.0 4.0 0.25 4.9 205.0 214.0 9.0 0.17 0.8 265.5 267.5 2.0 0.24 3.4 IP and Soil anomalies MS-18-27 483775 5253741 N150 / -45 180 NSV (2) MS-18-28 483812 5253627 N145 / -45 166 NSV Elementary area MS-18-29 483409 5255622 N290 / -45 252 7.0 11.7 4.7 0.13 1.7 115.5 131.0 15.5 0.09 0.6 MS-18-30 483409 5255622 N220 / -90 159 6.0 15.0 9.0 0.19 2.9 79.0 81.8 2.8 0.18 1.3 MS-18-31 483409 5255630 N110 / -45 183 16.0 19.0 3.0 0.13 1.7 MS-18-32 483126 5255408 N330 / -45 198 55.0 56.5 1.5 0.21 1.8 Soil anomaly MS-18-33 483014 5252835 N355 / -45 180 46.8 49.0 2.2 0.12 2.5 Watson ext., Soil anomaly MS-18-34 482928 5253189 N350 / -45 171 120.0 152.0 32.0 0.24 2.8 Incl. 134.0 139.6 5.6 0.62 9.6 Soil anomaly MS-18-35 483014 5252835 N175 / -45 150 11.5 18.0 6.5 0.14 3.3 (1) : True thickness is estimated at 30 to 80% of the intersected thickness (2) : NSV = No significant value (<0.1% Cu or < 1 g/t Ag)

Figure 1 : Location of exploration drillholes in Sherlock corridor from the last campaign of summer 2018. The full figure can be downloaded here.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61), silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

For further information contact:

Kiril Mugerman, president and CEO

Phone : +1 450 641 5119 #5653

Email : kmugerman@kintavar.com

Web: www.kintavar.com

