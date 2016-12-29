Top Reasons to Choose Chain-Link Fencing

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – December 29, 2016) – As a Vancouver-based company, QS Fencing specializes in fencing installation and repair. They provide 24/7 service for private, residential and commercial clients and have almost 12 years of experience in the industry. In all that time, these installation specialists and repair have remained strong advocates of chain-link fencing. They’ve even compiled a brief list about why chain-link still dominates the industry. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/category/chain-link-fence/

Five Reasons Why Chain-Link Rules

1) Easy

Chain-link fencing offers the easiest maintenance, bar none. It is strong, durable and resistant to the famed Wet Coast weather, thanks to a galvanized or vinyl coating.

2) Affordable

Nothing beats chain-link cost wise, especially over the long term. While a wood fence might cost less to install, maintenance and repairs will quickly make up the difference.

3) Flexible

Optional add-ons can enhance perimeter security. Besides playing with height, chain-link fencing can be enhanced with security gates, barbed wire, or privacy slats.

4) Attractive

While chain-link fencing will never win any beauty contests on its own, it’s easy enough to beautify or camouflage. Opt for a green, black, brown, blue, or while vinyl coating. Additionally, it’s possible to cover the fence with bushes or lovely crawling vines.

5) Fast

If you need to secure an area fast, chain-link fencing is often the best choice. Once the basic layout is done, chain-link is quick to set-up, which is why it’s the go-to choice for so many industrial projects.

About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured.

