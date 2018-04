Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal

PLANO, TX–(Marketwired – April 12, 2018) – Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) (“Torchlight” or the “Company”), today announced that the fracture stimulation date has been set on the University Founders A25 #1H well in the Orogrande project for April 23rd. Cudd Energy Services will be performing the stimulation under the supervision of Maverick Operating and a six-stage hybrid fracture stimulation treatment design has been prepared.

“We are excited to have scheduled the completion phase of our first horizontal well in the Orogrande,” stated John Brda, CEO of Torchlight. “Our science looks excellent and reservoir pressure appears better than expected. Now our focus is on to delivering an effective stimulation and beginning the testing stage.”

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company’s ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.