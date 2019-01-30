Torino Teams Up With Maser Technology To Bring Power Line Monitoring System To Asia Pacific

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: TPS) (Frankfurt: A143TE) (the “Company” or “Torino”) is pleased to announce that it is targeting a major new potential market – the Asia-Pacific region – for its Power Line Monitoring (PLM) System through a relationship with Maser Technology Group (“Maser”), a leading Chinese-based technology company.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Torino commented: “The fact our PLM system has grabbed the attention of a major Canadian utility (see Jan. 8, 2019, news release) is just the beginning of what we envision as a large potential global market for this unique technology. We look forward to developing a strong win-win relationship with Maser.”

Maser specializes in providing high voltage electrical equipment for major utilities in China and elsewhere. The company has a history of developing online condition monitors for aging transmission power lines and sub stations, and is uniquely suited to market Torino’s PLM System in Asia.

Maser and Torino will target aging overhead power line infrastructure opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region and hope to complete a more formal agreement in the near future.

About Maser Technology Group

MASER TECHNOLOGY GROUP is a multidisciplinary science and technology innovation company, combining depth of knowledge in multidisciplinary science and engineering with application expertise, designs, manufactures and supplies a range of innovative products to the energy, power and heavy industries. Part of MASER TECHNOLOGY Group, Maser Intelligent Technologies Shanghai Co., Ltd. provides innovative product and engineering services for electrical equipment condition analysis and fault diagnosis, with sound service records as qualified engineering service provider for domestic electrical power grid, equipment manufacturer and large industrial users provide special technical services.

