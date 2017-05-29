Tornado Global Hydrovacs Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:TGH) today reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2017. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and can be reviewed at www.sedar.com.

Summary of the First Quarter 2017 Results

The Quarter ended March 31, 2017 yielded an increase in revenues from continuing operations of 77.1% compared to the period ended March 31, 2016. The increase in revenue was attributed to the recent improvement in the hydrovac market equipment purchase demand with increased interest coming out of the municipal sector in both Canada and United States.

The Company’s Adjusted Gross Margin increased 12.4% in the period as compared to the same period in 2016. This increase was driven by the rising price resulted from the increase in overall demand for hydrovac trucks and improved cost efficiencies at higher production volumes.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.4 million as a result of factors discussed above. Tornado’s depreciation and amortization expense was $0.2 million higher than the prior year and thus the increase in Adjusted EBIT of $0.2 million is also explained by the factors outlined above. The increased depreciation and amortization expense resulted from certain items of property and equipment and intangible assets being marked to fair value because of the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of Tornado Trucks.

Periods ended March 31 Quarter ended 2017 2016 Variance ($000’s, except for percentages) $ $ $ Operating Results: Revenues 5,989 3,382 2,607 Adjusted gross margin 897 89 808 Adjusted gross margin % 15.0% 2.6% 12.4% Adjusted EBITDA (76) (435) 359 Adjusted EBITDA % (1.3%) (12.9%) 11.6% Adjusted EBIT (332) (533) 201 Adjusted EBIT % (5.5%) (15.8%) 10.3% Net income (loss) (318) (467) 149

For the 3 months ended March 31, 2017 North

America China Total (presented in $000’s) $ $ $ Revenues 5,989 - 5,989 Cost of sales excluding depreciation and amortization (5,092) - (5,092) Adjusted gross margin 897 - 897 Selling and administrative expenses 750 223 973 Adjusted EBITDA 147 (223) (76) Depreciation and amortization expense (194) (62) (256) Adjusted EBIT (47) (285) (332)

The First Quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA Loss was increased to ($76) from the Fourth Quarter 2016 EBITDA Loss which was ($528). This increase was attributed to the improvement in North America Segment, which EBITDA Gain went up from $24 to $147. Also, there was a ($223) loss on starting operations in China incurred in the First Quarter of 2017, which was $329 less than the Fourth Quarter of 2016.

31-Mar 31-Mar (presented in $000’s) 2017 2016 Financial Position Total assets $19,014 $9,204 Long-term debt (including current portion) $2,475 $10 Shareholders’ equity $13,037 $7,006 Shares Outstanding (Basic) 59,481 NA Shareholders’ equity per share $0.22 NA

1 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not defined by IFRS. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA does not consider gains and losses on the disposal of assets, fair value changes in foreign currency forward contracts and non-cash components of stock based compensation. While not IFRS measures, Adjusted EBITDA is used by management, creditors, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to assess the Group’s performance and management from a financial and operational perspective.

In North America, the market demand from municipal sector in both Canada and United States contributed to a financial performance improvement in the Company’s North America segment. Management believes that the Company will continuously improve its performance in North America throughout the rest of the year for the following reasons:

The continuous spending in infrastructure from both the Canadian and US governments will further increase the market demand of hydrovac trucks.

The Company introduced a newly designed hydrovac truck this year with a lighter weight and more debris capacity. This newly designed truck has compelling advantages over hydrovac trucks currently offered in the market.

Working with its Chinese operation on sourcing qualified materials and parts to further reduce production costs.

The weaker Canadian dollar will continue to positively impact profit margins because more than half of the Company’s hydrovac trucks are sold predominantly in US dollars while manufactured in Canada.

In China, the Company continues to develop and penetrate this significant market. We incorporated Tornado Global Hydrovacs (Beijing) Limited in January 2017 (“Tornado China”), which currently has seven employees for sales, finance, engineering, and supply chain management. Tornado China is in the process of identifying and selecting a local Chinese manufacturing partner to assist in the manufacturing of its hydrovac trucks in China.

With the increasing demand in North America and establishing Tornado China, management believes medium and long term outlook is positive and improving. The Company will focus on marketing its newly designed trucks in North America and developing its business in China in the rest of 2017.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs, manufactures and sells hydrovac trucks for excavation service providers to the oil and gas industry and the municipal markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. Tornado currently operates in North America and intends to expand its hydrovac business into China.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Bill Rollins

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 204-6333

Email: [email protected]

