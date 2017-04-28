Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) (“Toromont”) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2017 were elected as directors of Toromont, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held Thursday, April 27, 2017 are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Toromont:
|Nominee
|Total Votes
For
|Percentage of Votes In Favour
|Total Votes
Withheld
|Percentage of Votes
Withheld
|1. Jeffrey S. Chisholm
|58,375,987
|98.55%
|860,572
|1.45%
|2. Cathryn E. Cranston
|58,471,639
|98.71%
|764,920
|1.29%
|3. Robert M. Franklin
|58,327,390
|98.47%
|909,169
|1.53%
|4. David A. Galloway
|58,249,246
|98.33%
|987,313
|1.67%
|5. James W. Gill
|59,143,103
|99.84%
|93,456
|0.16%
|6. Wayne S. Hill
|58,501,360
|98.76%
|735,199
|1.24%
|7. John S. McCallum
|56,764,582
|95.83%
|2,471,977
|4.17%
|8. Scott J. Medhurst
|59,165,143
|99.88%
|71,416
|0.12%
|9. Robert M. Ogilvie
|58,119,429
|98.11%
|1,117,130
|1.89%
|10. Katherine A. Rethy
|57,746,023
|97.48%
|1,490,536
|2.52%
About Toromont
Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory in addition to industry leading rental operations and a growing agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.
Paul R. Jewer
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 667-5638