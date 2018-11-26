Toronto Community Housing Offers Programs Connecting Tenants to Economic Opportunities

CBJ Newsmakers

Toronto, ON, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto Community Housing has launched a range of community programs this fall aimed at providing tenants with job opportunities.

From job fairs and pitch contests, to financial literacy and business workshops, Toronto Community Housing is offering a host of programs that are providing tenants with opportunities for education, employment and leadership.

“Our focus for these programs is to help remove social and financial barriers faced by tenants, making economic opportunities more available to youth, seniors and women living in Toronto Community Housing communities,” said Nadia Gouveia, Toronto Community Housing Manager of Economic Development and Tenant Employment.

Toronto Community Housing’s most popular program aims to foster young entrepreneurs in Toronto Community Housing communities. Be. Build. Brand. is a 12-week entrepreneurial program targeted at youth interested in launching and developing their own business. The program equips youth with the hard and soft skills needed to tangibly start and sustain their business.

The Youth Employment and Wellness Program connects youth to networking opportunities and discussions surrounding mental health and wellness in the workplace. This 10-week pre-employment and life-skills program is targeted to youth who experience barriers to accessing employment and who are out of school and/or out of work.

Toronto Community Housing also works to connect tenants to practical job opportunities with top-notch employers through events such as the Mega Job Fair on November 29. The job fair offers on-the-spot interviews with organizations including Tim Hortons, Home Depot, Staples Canada, The Boys and Girls Club, Goodlife Fitness, Mandarin and more.

Toronto Community Housing programs also work to teach tenants how to manage and sustain their finances. Designed specifically for youth, seniors and women, the Financial Literacy Month seminars teach the basics of financial literacy, including student loans credit cards, debt and savings.



Backgrounder: Fall 2018 Community and Economic Development programs

November 2018

Toronto Community Housing is offering a series of community programs and events this fall aimed at connecting tenants to economic opportunities.

Current Programs

Be. Build. Brand (B3)

Be.Build.Brand. (B3) is a 12-week entrepreneurial program for youth ages 18 to 29 interested in launching and developing their own business. The program aims to equip youth with the hard and soft skills needed to tangibly start and sustain their business venture.

Date: October 1 to December 12

Schedule: Every Monday and Wednesday

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Location: 51 Dockside Dr. (George Brown Waterfront Campus)

Youth Employment and Wellness Program

The Employment & Wellness Program is a 10-week pre-employment and life-skills development program targeted to youth ages 18-29, who experience barriers to accessing employment and who are out of school and/or out of work.

The program helps youth develop and understand their skills, identify their place in the labor market, and recognize their potential contributions to employers. It also explores wellness strategies for job retention to ensure that participants are able to sustain employment long-term.

Date: October 10 to December 12

Schedule: Every Wednesday

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Location: 341 Bloor St. W



Upcoming Events and Workshops

Starting Your Business 101

These workshops cater to Toronto Community Housing tenants looking to start their own business. The workshops will provide a step-by-step guide on how to build a business foundation, create a brand image, and provide tips on marketing, sales, financing and more.

Dates / locations: November 26 / 105 Grange Court; November 29 / 10 Meadow Lane

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Financial Literacy Month Event

Designed specifically for the needs of youth, seniors and women, these popular seminars cover the basics of financial literacy, such as debt, credit cards, student loans, credit scores and savings.

Date/Location: November 27 / 2180 Ellesmere Rd. (women); November 28 / 3600 Kingston Rd. (youth)

Time: 2 to 8 p.m.

Toronto Community Housing Mega Job fair

The Mega Job Fair is designed to connect tenants to job opportunities with some of the top employers in the city. Tenants will have the opportunity to take part in on-the-spot interviews with employers including Tim Hortons, Home Depot, Staples Canada, The Boys and Girls Club, Goodlife Fitness, Mandarin and more.

Date: November 29

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Location: 341 Bloor St. W.

OUC Networking Event

A networking event for youth in the Weston-Rexdale community, this event will help develop essential skills such as networking, communications and interpersonal skills. The program also aims to bridge the gap between marginalized youth and connect them to professionals in the workplace.

Date: November 30

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Location: Rexdale Community Hub, 21 Panorama Court

Youth Employment and Wellness Expo

The Youth Employment & Wellness Expo is an event for youth focused on exploring the barriers to employment, connecting youth to opportunities, recognizing the diversity of young people’s identities and employment and wellness needs. The winner of the Black Youth Mental Health Alliance Micro Grant Program will be announced at this event.

Date: December 2

Time: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Location: YMCA, 20 Grosvenor St.

Be.Build.Brand. Pitch Contest

Participants who have successfully completed Toronto Community Housing’s Be.Build.Brand. Program will present their business ideas to a panel of judges. The winner of the pitch contest will receive money to fund their business.

Date: December 12

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Location: George Brown, Waterfront Camp

