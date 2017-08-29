Toronto Consumers Meet With Dr Jerome Edelstein From Edelstein Cosmetic

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – August 29, 2017) – Edelstein Cosmetic is a three year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Cosmetic Procedures in the region of Greater Toronto Area. The company has been in business since 1997 and is GTA’s leading Plastic Surgery Service Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY’S BEST?

A: We are honoured to be voted ‘Best at Cosmetic Procedures’ because there is a lot of competition in the GTA.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: We have surgeons, physicians, and aestheticians that ‘super-specialize’ in very specific areas:

1) Breast and Body-Contouring (Drs Edelstein and Jindal)

2) Facial and Nose Surgery (Dr Fialkov)

3) Injectables (Drs Herschorn and Jindal)

4) Non-Surgical Rejuvenation (Petra Hughes)

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Winning the Award motivates us to continue doing our best. We want all our patients to feel that they have had a ‘5-star’ experience.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Bringing on associate surgeons and physicians. They had to have extraordinary interpersonal skills, and had to be excellent at what they do.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Bringing on more super-specialized surgeons and physicians into the practice!

GETTING TO KNOW DR JEROME EDELSTEIN

BUSINESS MOTTO… Our super-specialized team of surgeons and physicians Restore Confidence

LOVE IN MY JOB… In a couple of hours, you can change a person’s life forever

BIGGEST SUCCESS…My wife Michelle and my daughter Alexandra

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS’ MIND… Caring

DAILY, I TRY TO… Meditate and Pray

WHILE NOT WORKING… Bike, boat, work-out, travel, play piano, read, listen to music

IN MY IPOD… A wide variety of music, from heavy metal to electronic dance music to classical and jazz. Right now I’m listening to a lot of Radiohead and Kanye West.

