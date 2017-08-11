Toronto Consumers Meet With Tetiana Paratchuk From Kitchen Land

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – August 11, 2017) – Kitchen Land is a four year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Kitchen and Bath Centres in the region of GTA. The company has been in business since 2005 and is GTA’s leading Kitchen Remodelling Service Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY’S BEST?

A: It is one of the greatest accomplishments any company could ever ask for.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: We are family owned business and we treat each customer as if they are our family. Kitchen Land’s Owners are directly responsible for all projects which makes the work standards that much higher

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: We will continue to strive to be better with each year, while learning more about our customers needs and satisfying them one at a time.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Open a business

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: You never reveal your next big step in business

GETTING TO KNOW TETIANA

BUSINESS MOTTO… To be the best at what we do

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Finding Happiness in all

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS’ MIND…Trust

DAILY I TRY TO… Strive for the best in whatever we do

IN MY IPOD… Tony Robbins, Alan Watts and Gary Vaynerchuk

