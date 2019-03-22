Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Toronto Real Estate Board Raises Concerns About New Proposal Calling for City of Toronto to Rely on Unpredictable Land Transfer Tax Even More Toronto Real Estate Board Raises Concerns About New Proposal Calling for City of Toronto to Rely on Unpredictable Land Transfer Tax Even More CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPetrocapita Announces Strategic Alternative Results and Ongoing ChallengesPetrocapita Announces Strategic Alternative Results and Ongoing ChallengesFronsac annonce ses résultats pour l’année 2018 ainsi que les distributions des mois d’avril, mai et juin 2019