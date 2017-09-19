Torrance Electricians at Express Electrical Service Have become Express Electric, Heating, A/C offering Emergency Service

TORRANCE, CA–(Marketwired – September 19, 2017) – Torrance electricians should be hired carefully and people should make sure they are dealing with a licensed contractor. There are many unscrupulous companies out there that take advantage of homeowners who are experiencing electrical emergencies in Torrance. Express Electric, Heating, A/C has experienced electricians who genuinely care about their customers according to their reviews. They have earned over 2200 5 star reviews from homeowners and businesses on trusted consumer review websites like Google, Yelp, Home Advisor, Nextdoor, Angie’s List, YP.com and others. “We provide the best customer service according to our customers and the positive feedback for our electricians in Torrance and anywhere in The South Bay has been phenomenal. We decided to expand our service offerings to include heating and air conditioning,” says Mario Campirano.

Some of the new Torrance heating and air conditioning services include A/C repair, maintenance and complete system installation or replacement including all duct work. Furnace repair, replacement, maintenance and system installation is also available. Express Electric, Heating, A/C has long been considered the best Torrance electricians by their customers and now they want to be known as the best HVAC Company. Mario Campirano says, “When it comes to the heating and cooling system in the home there are lot of options for different HVAC systems ranging from inexpensive to state of the art in terms of energy efficiency, air quality and zone control. Our technicians are comfort specialists and they will give you a real and honest evaluation of your home. They will explain your options from the easiest repair to new system installation.”

One of the qualities that really differentiate Express Electric, Heating, A/C from other electricians in Torrance and other HVAC contractors is their promise to get to the customers fast. They can get to most customers within 60-90 minutes and that is important to people who need emergency service. “When we get a call from someone in Torrance or anywhere in the South Bay from somebody who has flickering lights, a hot outlet or light switch, sparks, circuit breakers that keep tripping or any other emergency we react quickly because we understand that our customers want to be completely safe in their homes. My promise to our customers is that we will not leave your home if you hire us until you are completely safe.”

This promise will now also extend to HVAC services. Common problems Express Electric, Heating, A/C encounters with their heating and cooling customers are non-working air conditioning systems which can be a serious health concern for seniors and people who are at high risk for illness when hot. Other safety concerns related to furnaces are carbon monoxide and gas leaks. Express tests the system for carbon monoxide and gas leaks to make sure their customers are safe.

To learn more about the Los Angeles electricians at Express Electric, Heating, A/C please visit their website. To see many of their 5 star reviews please see the reviews section of their website. If you have an electrical emergency and need an experienced and honest electrician at your home in the next 60-90 minutes please call their friendly dispatchers now at (323) 727-7799. Mention this article to save $59 off any type of electrical repair or HVAC service in Torrance.

