Toscana Energy Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toscana Energy Income Corporation (“TEI” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:TEI) announces financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Financial and operating results:

This news release summarizes information contained in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017. This news release should not be considered a substitute for reading the full disclosure documents, which are available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at www.sprott-toscana.com.

Highlights

Increased production from Q4, 2016 to Q1, 2017 of 8% and exit rate of 2,350 boe/d

Announced change in banking arrangements and establishing a $36 Million revolving credit facility.

Three months ended March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Change March 31,

2016 Change Average daily production (boe/d) 2,248 2,085 8 % 2,602 (14 %) Petroleum and natural gas revenue, net of royalties ($) 5,485,734 5,429,739 1 % 4,805,885 14 % Netback ($) 1,744,225 1 2,147,161 (19 %) 2,434,700 (28 %) Netback per boe ($) 8.62 1 11.20 (23 %) 10.28 (16 %) Funds flow from operations ($) 844,298 1 246,604 242 % 1,401,345 (40 %) 1Impacted by one-time costs of $2.80/boe ($0.5 million) relating to site remediation and associated costs.

Non-IFRS measures:

Management uses “net asset value”, “netback”, “funds flow from operations”, “unused portion of credit facility”, “credit facility utilization” and “credit facility availability” to analyze operating performance and to determine the Corporation’s ability to fund future capital investment. These terms, as presented, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. Readers are cautioned regarding the reliability of such measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “appear”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “approximate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the Corporation’s petroleum and natural gas production and reserves. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning well production rates and reserve volumes; project development and overall business strategy. Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Corporation relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Toscana Energy Income Corporation

Toscana Energy Income Corporation is a conventional oil and gas producer with the mandate to acquire high quality, long life oil and gas assets including royalties, non-operated working interests and unitized production for yield and capital appreciation. Toscana Energy Income Corporation is managed by Sprott Toscana through Toscana Energy Corporation. Sprott Toscana is a member of the Sprott Group of Companies.

