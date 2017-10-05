Touchstone Announces Appointment of Independent Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Touchstone Exploration Inc. (“Touchstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:TXP) (LSE:TXP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stanley Smith to Touchstone’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) as of October 4, 2017. Mr. Smith will also serve as the Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee and on the Board’s Compensation Committee.

Mr. Smith is a designated accountant with over 39 years of public accounting experience, most recently as an Audit Partner with KPMG LLP, Calgary (1984 – 2016). Mr. Smith’s focus of practice was public company auditing and advising primarily in the oil and gas exploration and production and services industries. After retirement from KPMG LLP on September 30, 2016, Mr. Smith has been carrying out activities as an independent businessman. Mr. Smith is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Smith is currently a director of Razor Energy Corp., which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

