Touchstone to Complete a $5 Million Private Placement and Increase 2018 Drilling Program to 10 Wells

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Touchstone Exploration Inc. (“Touchstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP), announces that it intends to complete a private placement directed towards United Kingdom institutional investors (the “Private Placement”). The Company is raising gross proceeds of £3.0 million (approximately $5.0 million) by way of a placing of 25,784,285 new common shares of no par value (the “New Common Shares”) at a price of 11.5 pence (approximately $0.20) per New Common Share (the “Placement Price”). The Placement Price represents a 6.1 percent discount to 12.25 pence, which was the closing price of the Company’s Common Shares on AIM on December 7, 2017.

The Company previously announced that it plans to drill four wells on its Coora 2 and WD-8 properties commencing in January 2018. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement of approximately £2.7 million (approximately $4.6 million) to finance the expansion of Touchstone’s 2018 drilling program from four wells to ten wells. The additional wells are expected to be drilled on the Company’s Coora 1, WD-4, WD-8 and South Palo Seco properties. In conjunction with the enlarged drilling program, Touchstone’s Board of Directors also approved a 24 well recompletion program in 2018.

Shore Capital and GMP FirstEnergy acted as joint brokers in connection with the Private Placement. Mackie Research Capital Corporation acted as a strategic advisor.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are pleased to be able to commit this additional funding into a continuous ten well 2018 drilling program in Trinidad. Not only will the enlarged capital program allow for greater cost efficiencies, it will also satisfy our lease operatorship agreement minimum work obligations through 2020. We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support as we enter an ambitious growth period in 2018.”

Listing and Voting Rights

Application has been made for the New Common Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and AIM (“Admission”). Subject to the receipt of required approvals from the TSX and AIM, the New Common Shares are expected to be issued and admitted to trading on December 22, 2017. The New Common Shares will represent approximately 20 percent of the total issued share capital in the Company on Admission. The Placement Price represents a 17.1 percent discount to $0.2362, which was the volume weighted average price of the Company’s Common Shares on the TSX for the five trading days ending November 27, 2017.

All Common Shares being issued by the Company pursuant to the Private Placement will be freely transferable outside of Canada; however, these shares are subject to a four-month and one day restricted hold period in Canada which will prevent such common shares from being resold in Canada, through a Canadian exchange or otherwise, during the restricted period without an exemption from the Canadian prospectus requirement.

Immediately following completion and Admission of the Private Placement, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 128,921,428 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

The Private Placement includes a subscription by North Energy Capital AS, a 5.41 percent shareholder of the Company. Following Admission, North Energy Capital AS will hold 12,879,250 Common Shares, representing 9.99 percent of the enlarged share capital of the Company.

For further information, please contact: Touchstone Exploration Inc. Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer

www.touchstoneexploration.com Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487 Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker) Nominated Advisor: Edward Mansfield / Mark Percy

Corporate Broking: Jerry Keen Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker) Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson Tel: +44 (0) 207448 0200 Mackie Research Capital Corporation (Strategic Advisor) Kevin Shaw Tel: +1 (403) 750-1280 Camarco (Financial PR) Nick Hennis / Jane Glover / Billy Clegg Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

About Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “TXP”.

Advisories

For reference purposes in this press release, one British pound has been translated into Canadian dollars at a rate of 1.00 to 1.70.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those in respect of the anticipated closing date of the Private Placement, the satisfaction of all required conditions and approvals (including approvals from the TSX and AIM) for completion of the Private Placement, and the Company’s use of the net proceeds, including the potential undertaking, timing, number, and locations of future well drilling and well recompletions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2017 which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

