TrackX Partners with Barcoding to Expand North American Opportunities

DENVER, COLORADO–(Marketwired – Feb. 24, 2017) - TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TKX) (“TrackX” or the “Company”), announced today its partnership with Barcoding, Inc. (“Barcoding”), the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity. With thousands of customers and more than 20 years of experience in the delivery of auto-id and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, Barcoding focuses on the design, deployment and support of fully integrated enterprise asset tracking solutions. The core markets serviced by Barcoding include retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics for an extensive Fortune 500 company customer base.

Barcoding is a premier partner with the most prominent providers of unique item level tracking, and offers enterprise mobility and deployment management services to its thousands of customers throughout North America. With customers in the same industries, Barcoding will expedite TrackX implementations to its large customer base while presenting new opportunities beneficial for both companies.

Jay Steinmetz, CEO of Barcoding, Inc., said, “The demand for cloud-based, enterprise-scalable asset tracking and inventory management solutions is increasing at a rapid rate. Through our TrackX partnership, Barcoding is able to expand our service offerings with solutions to address this demand and deliver significant value to our customers. TrackX will expand upon its implementation capacity and be in a position to accelerate deployments across a growing number of Fortune 500 customers by tapping into the resources and capability provided by Barcoding.”

“Barcoding has acute knowledge in the utilization of scanning and IIoT solutions which incorporate auto-id technologies such as RFID, GPS and the emerging world of sensors,” said Tim Harvie, president and CEO, TrackX. “As a value-added reseller and systems integrator, Barcoding has the expertise and geographical coverage to support the delivery of TrackX solutions across a growing customer base in the US and Canada. This mutually beneficial partnership provides a strong catalyst for TrackX revenue growth moving forward.”

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

TrackX also announces that Robb James, former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, has left the Company. The Company thanks Mr. James for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX’s Global Asset Management for the Enterprise (G.A.M.E.) enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

