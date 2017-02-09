Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

BRENTWOOD, TN–(Marketwired – February 09, 2017) – Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company’s common stock.

The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2017.

