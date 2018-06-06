Trade Deficit Down in April

CBJ — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit contracted sharply in April as exports rose to a record and imports moved downward.

Figures released by Statistics Canada reveal the deficit amounted to $1.9 billion compared with a deficit of $3.9 billion in March.

Exports rose 1.6% to a record $48.6 billion in April boosted by exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, consumer goods and energy products.

Imports fell 2.5% in April to $50.5 billion as imports of motor vehicles and parts and consumer goods fell.

Based on volume, exports moved up 1.2% and imports dropped 2.4%.

