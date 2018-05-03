Trade Deficit Hits a Record High

CBJ — The trade deficit for March increased to a record $41.1 as imports also reached a record high.

By comparison, the trade deficit was $2.9 billion in February.

According to the figures released by Statistics Canada, imports were up 6% in March to $51.7 billion. A sizable portion of that was in motor vehicles, auto parts and consumer goods.

Exports were also up, but not enough to stop the overall acceleration of the trade gap. Exports were up 3.7% to $47.6 billion with transportation equipment, farm, fishing and intermediate food products and energy products leading the way.

Exports excluding energy products rose 3.6%.

@CanBizJournal