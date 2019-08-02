CBJ — The country’s trade surplus narrowed in June to a scant $136 million, as both exports and imports dropped largely due to trade decreases in crude oil, aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts.

Statistics Canada reports that exports were down just over 5% to $50.3 billion, offsetting a strong gain in May amid a 3.6% drop in export prices.

Exports of crude oil dropped 8.6 per cent, the first monthly decrease this year, as the cash value of the crude oil Canada sold to the world fell by 13.5 per cent, despite the volume of oil shipped out actually increasing by 5.6%.

Aircraft exports were down a sizable 41%, mainly on lower shipments of commercial aircraft to the United States.

Imports were down 4.3% to $50.2 billion, the lowest level since November 2018.

Analysts had expected a trade deficit of $300 million, according to financial services firm Refinitiv.

June’s surplus narrowed from a stronger $556 million in May.

@CanBizJournal