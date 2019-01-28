Trailcon Leasing opens new facility in Edmonton

CBJ Newsmakers

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 7 marked another milestone for Trailcon Leasing Inc. as it opened the doors of its new facility at 11691 Bevington Road, Acheson (Edmonton), AB.

Long-time branch manager Dave Ambrock officially retired on the same date, handing the reins to Laine Hrechuk. “Dave has left big shoes to fill, having built such close, positive relationships with our customers,” says Hrechuk. “But I am committed to providing our clients with the same high level of service, and I am excited that we now have a larger, modern facility to meet their growing needs.”

The 20,000-square-foot building is identical to a facility that will be opening in Calgary later this year.

Trailcon Leasing president Al Boughton travelled from the company’s head office in Brampton, Ont., to celebrate the special occasion. He noted that the new facility, with its many state-of-the-art features, will allow staff to continue to meet and exceed the expectations of the company’s expanding roster of customers.

The new facility replaces the existing one, established in 2007.

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Now in its 27th year, Trailcon Leasing Inc. continues to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations.

Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, ON, Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, ON; Edmonton and Calgary, AB; and Surrey, BC.

Its fleet of more than 8,500 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, and storage trailers. Trailcon offers short-term rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries. A dedicated Fleet Maintenance Program services not only Trailcon’s own fleet, but also over 15,000 customer-owned units.

Almost 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs – anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.trailcon.com .

Contact Information

Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Stacey Carroll

Marketing Coordinator

Office: 905-670-9061, x3228; Mobile: 416-884-9080

scarroll@trailcon.com

www.trailcon.com

﻿ ﻿

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00152c96-ace6-4c32-a749-c27803a54fce

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b99ebd3-911f-4b96-95f9-fc5c6349369c