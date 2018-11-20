Trakopolis Enters into Credit Facility with ESW Holdings

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trakopolis IoT Corp. (TSXV: TRAK) (“Trakopolis” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ESW Holdings, Inc. (the “Lender“) with respect to a USD $3.0 million secured credit facility. The credit facility consists of a 12-month term loan (the “Term Loan“) bearing interest at an annual rate of prime (US) plus 4.5%. In accordance with the terms of the Term Loan, the Company is not required to make any interest or principal payments until the maturity date of the Term Loan.

The Company has used the proceeds to pay out the Company’s existing indebtedness to Silicon Valley Bank and to fund certain Lender expenses in accordance with the terms of the Term Loan, with the remaining funds to be made available for general working capital purposes.

As consideration for providing the Term Loan, the Lender will receive upon closing of the Term Loan, 1,307,620 bonus warrants of Trakopolis (the “Bonus Warrants”) under the TSXV Policy 5.1 – Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder’s Fees and Commissions. Each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of Trakopolis (a “Bonus Share”) at an exercise price of CDN$0.34 per Bonus Share, being the TSXV closing price the day before this announcement. The Bonus Warrants will expire on the date which is five years from the date of the Term Loan (the “Expiry Time”) and the Bonus Warrants will be subject to an initial four month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance of the Bonus Warrants. In the event of an Acquisition (as defined in the Bonus Warrants) the Company has agreed to acquire all of the Bonus Warrants from the Lender at a price to be determined based on the terms of the Acquisition. The Bonus Warrants are subject to TSXV and regulatory approval.

“We welcome the financial backing of ESW as we continue to grow our customer and subscriber base,” said Trakopolis CFO, Richard Clarke.

About ESW

ESW Holdings, Inc. has focused exclusively on investing in, strengthening and growing mature business and enterprise software companies across the globe.

About Trakopolis

Trakopolis is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with proprietary, cloud-based solutions for real-time tracking, data analysis and management of corporate assets such as equipment, devices, vehicles and workers. The Company’s asset management platform works across a variety of networks and devices. Trakopolis has a diversified revenue stream from many verticals including oil and gas, forestry, transportation, construction, rentals, urban services, mining, government and others.

For further information please contact:

Brent Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Trakopolis IoT Corp.

Telephone: (403) 450-7854

Email: bmoore@trakopolis.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Trakopolis use of additional funds pursuant to the Term Loan; Trakopolis’ anticipation that the credit facility will provide the Company with the financial flexibility to execute on its growth strategies. This anticipation is dependent on a number of assumptions and risk factors, including Trakopolis’ ability to satisfy all conditions required for using the additional funds available pursuant to the Term Loan; Trakopolis meeting or exceeding its future earnings and cash flow targets and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its covenants and other requirements contained within the credit facility. A failure to comply with the obligations in the credit facility could result in a default which, if not cured or waived, could result in an acceleration of the credit facility’s repayment. If repayment of the credit facility were to be accelerated, there can be no assurance that Trakopolis’ assets would be sufficient to repay in full that indebtedness.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Trakopolis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.