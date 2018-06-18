TransCanada Announces Export Capacity Expansion on the NGTL System

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Advisory – TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada) announced today that it will move forward with a proposed $140-million expansion of its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System following the successful completion in March of an expansion capacity open season for incremental firm export delivery service at the Empress/McNeill Export Delivery Point.

Shippers have executed binding agreements for 280 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of incremental firm delivery service that will commence November 2021. The average term of the contracts awarded for the expansion capacity is 22 years. NGTL also concurrently executed incremental intra-basin firm delivery service contracts with other shippers for an aggregate volume of 75 MMcf/d that contribute to the need for the new facilities.

“The successful open season for incremental export capacity demonstrates the significant continued interest of parties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to secure access to high value downstream markets,” said Tracy Robinson, TransCanada’s senior vice-president and general manager, Canadian Gas Pipelines. “TransCanada remains firmly committed to providing our customers timely and reliable access to these markets through appropriate facility expansions and competitive service offerings.”

This new investment is a component of NGTL’s $7.3-billion multi-year infrastructure expansion program that will increase transportation capacity for Western Canada producers and provide downstream markets increased access to clean-burning natural gas.

With more than 65 years’ experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks that extends more than 91,900 kilometres (57,100 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is a leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in approximately 6,100 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America’s leading liquids pipeline systems that extends approximately 4,900 kilometres (3,000 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com to learn more, or connect with us on social media.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This publication contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TransCanada security holders and potential investors with information regarding TransCanada and its subsidiaries, including management’s assessment of TransCanada’s and its subsidiaries’ future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TransCanada’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release, and not to use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. TransCanada undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the Quarterly Report to Shareholders dated April 26, 2018 and 2017 Annual Report filed under TransCanada’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

