TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransCanada Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada or the Company) today announced that the Board of Directors (Board) of TransCanada declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on October 31, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:

For the period up to but excluding September 28, 2018, payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018: Series 1 – $0.204125 per share Series 2 – $0.20069863 per share Series 3 – $0.1345 per share Series 4 – $0.16080822 per share



For the period up to but excluding October 30, 2018, payable on October 30, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2018: Series 5 – $0.14143750 per share Series 6 – $0.17561918 per share Series 7 – $0.25 per share Series 9 – $0.265625 per share



For the period up to but excluding August 31, 2018, payable on August 31, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2018: Series 11 – $0.2375 per share Series 13 – $0.34375 per share Series 15 – $0.30625 per share



These dividends are designated by TransCanada to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

The Board also approved the issuance of common shares from treasury at a two per cent discount under TransCanada’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP). Under the DRP, investors holding TransCanada common or preferred shares can receive common shares instead of cash dividend payments. For further details, including how to enroll in the program, please refer to TransCanada.com/Dividends.

