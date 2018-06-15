TransCanada Launches Binding Open Season for Marketlink

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Advisory – TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada) today launched an open season to solicit binding commitments from interested parties for transportation of crude oil on the Marketlink Pipeline System from Cushing, Oklahoma to markets on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity during the open season that will close at 12 p.m. MT on July 13, 2018. Shipper information regarding the open season is available on the Marketlink website or by contacting:

