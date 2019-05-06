TransCanada Now TC Energy

CBJ — TransCanada is officially dropping the “Canada” from its name, but CEO Russ Girling isn’t saying he expects it will make it any easier to get pipelines approved in Canada or the United States.

The Calgary-based company is now to be called TC Energy Corp., after shareholders approved the change at its annual meeting.

“The name TC Energy acknowledges our origin as TransCanada PipeLines, while adding the word ‘energy’ speaks to the breadth of our business, which includes pipelines, power generation and energy storage,” said Girling.

TC Energy has about 7,000 employees in North America, with 3,500 in Canada, 3,200 in the U.S. and 300 in Mexico.

TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta into the U.S. was first proposed in 2008, rejected by then-president Barack Obama in 2015, approved by President Donald Trump in 2016 and again in March, but remains on hold awaiting court rulings in Montana and Nebraska. A Democratic win in the 2020 U.S. federal election would almost assuredly mean the project would once again be shelved.

