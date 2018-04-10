TransCanada to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 27

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — News Release – TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada) will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. (MDT) / 12 p.m. (EDT) in Calgary, Alberta in the Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning at Mount Royal University. A campus map can be found here.

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available at www.transcanada.com. It will also be archived and available for replay.

First quarter 2018 financial results will also be released on April 27, 2018. Russ Girling, TransCanada president and chief executive officer, Don Marchand, executive vice-president and chief financial officer and other members of the executive leadership team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on recent company developments at 1 p.m. (MDT) / 3 p.m. (EDT).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 800.273.9672 or 416.340.2216 (Toronto area). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.transcanada.com .

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight (EDT) on May 4, 2018. Please call 800.408.3053 or 905.694.9451 (Toronto area) and enter pass code 3158821#.

With more than 65 years’ experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks that extends more than 91,900 kilometres (57,100 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is a leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in approximately 6,100 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America’s leading liquids pipeline systems that extends approximately 4,900 kilometres (3,000 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com to learn more, or connect with us on social media and 3BL Media.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This publication contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TransCanada security holders and potential investors with information regarding TransCanada and its subsidiaries, including management’s assessment of TransCanada’s and its subsidiaries’ future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TransCanada’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release, and not to use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. TransCanada undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights release and 2017 Annual Report filed under TransCanada’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Media Inquiries:

Mark Cooper / Grady Semmens

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

TransCanada Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

David Moneta / Duane Alexander

403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522