TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Intention to List on AIM

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or “the Company”) (TSX:TGL) (NASDAQ:TGA), an independent international upstream oil and gas company with exploration and production operations in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada, confirms its intention to seek a listing on AIM to enhance liquidity for the Company’s shareholders and provide more direct access to the London capital markets.

Application has been made for the Company’s existing 72,205,369 common shares (“Common Shares”) to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will commence on 29 June 2018.

The Company’s Schedule One appendix document can be found at: www.trans-globe.com.

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe is an independent international upstream oil and gas company with headquarters in Calgary, Canada, whose main business activities consist of the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company currently has exploration and production operations in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. In Egypt, the Company currently holds a 100% interest in six PSCs: West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat and NW Sitra. Canadian operations are in west central Alberta, Canada, where the Company owns production and working interests in certain Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas fields in the Harmattan area. As at 31 December 2017, the Company had total proved plus probable gross reserves of 45.9 MMboe and average production in Q1 2018 was 14,375 boe/d. Canadian production is weighted approximately 60% light oil and liquids and 40% natural gas.

The Common Shares have been listed on the TSX under the symbol “TGL” since 7 November 1997 and on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TGA” since 18 January 2008. Historical financial information can be found on the Company’s website and at www.sedar.com.

Strategy and Objectives

TransGlobe believes it is well positioned with a producing asset base and established working relationships within Egypt and cash flows from both its Egyptian and Canadian business units.

The Company’s strategy and objective is to leverage its strong asset base and balance sheet to build a diversified, profitable and growth oriented international portfolio of assets capable of generating cash-flow and building shareholder value over the long term.

The Company’s goal is to grow the Group’s annual cash flow through exploitation, development, exploration and acquisitions. The Company’s acquisition efforts will target opportunities where the Group can leverage its operational and technical strengths with a primary geographic focus on Egypt as well as the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

In 2018, the Company expects to drill 8 development and up to 5 exploration wells in Egypt and 6 development wells in Canada. The Company’s 2018 budgeted capital programme of US$41.3 million (before capitalised G&A) includes US$29.1 million for Egypt and US$12.2 million for Canada. This programme is balanced to anticipated funds flow from operations using a US$55/bbl Brent oil price forecast.

The Company has set full year average production guidance for 2018 at between 14,200 and 15,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Key Strengths

The Directors believe that the Company’s key strengths include:

an experienced and respected Board and Senior Management team with a strong track record in development drilling and reservoir management;

a diversified production base;

reserve base of 45.9 MMboe of proved plus probable reserves as at 31 December 2017;

high working interests and operatorship of oil-focused assets;

a work programme for both the Egyptian and Canadian assets; and

a capital plan funded from operating cash flows.

Ross Clarkson, CEO of TransGlobe, said:

“A listing on AIM will make it easier for us to introduce the TransGlobe story to a wider audience of investors in the UK, Europe and South Africa. The Company will be establishing an executive office in London this fall in order to increase our exposure to this investor market and to enhance our business development efforts.

We believe that our strong balance sheet, material production base with exploration upside, and 22 years’ experience of operating successfully internationally makes TransGlobe ideally suited to the London capital markets.”

Enquiries:

TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer

Randy Neely, President

Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer www.trans-globe.com Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor

James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44(0)207 448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000 Ben Brewerton

Emerson Clarke transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

Mr. Leonard Herchen, Vice President of GLJ Petroleum Consultants, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this announcement. Mr Herchen obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Physics from Queen’s University. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta and has in excess of 28 years’ experience in engineering studies relating to oil and gas fields.

The Company’s reserves were prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants as independent qualified reserves evaluators, in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook.

Oil & Gas Information

“Proved” reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves.

“Probable” reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

“MMboe” million of barrels oil equivalent.

The definitions of proved and probable reserves under Canadian law are different from the definitions of those terms under the federal securities laws of the United States of America; therefore, proved and probable reserves disclosed herein in compliance with NI 51-101 may not be comparable to United States standards. The SEC requires United States oil and gas reporting companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves after the deduction of royalties and production due to others but permits the optional disclosure of probable and possible reserves.

