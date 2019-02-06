Wednesday, February 6, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder

CBJ Newsmakers

AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Invesco Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 4 February 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 4 February 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.0 % 0 % 7.0 % 72,454,469
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 6.6 %   6.6 %  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
CA8936621066 - 5,087,648 - 7.0 %
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 5,087,648 7.0 %
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Invesco Ltd. 7.0 %   7.0 %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. 7.0 %   7.0 %
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
 
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 

Place of completion 1555 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA, USA
Date of completion 4 February 2019

About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:  
   
Investor Relations
Telephone: 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com		  
   
TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer

 www.trans-globe.com
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor
James Asensio

  
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44(0)207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright
 		  
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton
Genevieve Ryan

transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c700f4ed-3335-4c3e-9a6b-dab59bc908a1

Recommended
SOTU 2019 3
Trump Delivers SOTU Address
Novelion Therapeutics Subsidiary Enters Into Licensing Agreement for JUXTAPID® in Japan