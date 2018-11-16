Friday, November 16, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

﻿CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Janus Henderson Group plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15 November 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16 November 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.54% 0% 11.54% 72,205,369
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		        
         

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
CA8936621066 - 8,335,000 - 11.54 %
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 8,335,000 11.54%
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
           

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Global Investors Limited 10.73 %   10.73 %
Janus Henderson Group plc, Janus Capital Group Inc, Janus Capital Management LLC      
Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, AlphaGen Capital Limited      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
 
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
 

Place of completion 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE
Date of completion 16 November 2018
   

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com

TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting
   
Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer
Randy Neely, President
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer		 www.trans-globe.com

 
   
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor
James Asensio		  
   
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44(0)207 448 0200
   
Jonathan Wright
 		  
FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000
   
Ben Brewerton
Genevieve Ryan		 transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
   

PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f5704997-ed7e-4bae-ac3f-5346f2f6450c

