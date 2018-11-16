TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder

CBJ Newsmakers

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TransGlobe Energy Corporation 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer x 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Janus Henderson Group plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15 November 2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16 November 2018 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.54% 0% 11.54% 72,205,369 Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) CA8936621066 - 8,335,000 - 11.54 % SUBTOTAL 8. A 8,335,000 11.54%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Global Investors Limited 10.73 % 10.73 % Janus Henderson Group plc, Janus Capital Group Inc, Janus Capital Management LLC Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, AlphaGen Capital Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE Date of completion 16 November 2018

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 403.264.9888

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com

TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer

Randy Neely, President

Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer www.trans-globe.com Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor

James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44(0)207 448 0200 Jonathan Wright

FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 203 727 1000 Ben Brewerton

Genevieve Ryan transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

