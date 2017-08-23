Translarity Acquires BucklingBeam to Deliver Advanced Probe Card Solutions for Technology Acceleration

FREMONT, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 23, 2017) – Translarity, Inc. announced today that it has acquired Texas-based BucklingBeam Solutions, LLC. to expand its offering of probe card solutions to the global semiconductor wafer and package test industries. The combined company offers the industry a blended culture of innovation, reliability, and quality to address the challenges of technology acceleration in 5G cellular, connected cars, the Internet of Things (IOT), and other high-growth markets with turnkey probe card solutions and probe card components.

Technology acceleration is creating significant challenges for wafer level and advanced packaging industries, requiring high density vertical probe cards, a dramatic reduction in probe pitch, and increased testing requirements. These challenges are particularly acute in wafer level chip scale packaging (WLCSP), system on chip (SOC), and 2.5/3D packaging.

The issues created by rapid technology acceleration are the types of challenges Translarity will be able to address with the acquisition of BucklingBeam Solutions. BucklingBeam, a leader in vertical probe heads, is renowned for its advanced engineering solutions and reputation of quality, reliability, and customer support. Translarity, a manufacturer of probe card components, brings its core IP, design capability, technology innovation and an experienced Silicon Valley team focused on enabling the evolution of the industry. Combined, the company will offer turn-key high-volume probe cards and components.

Mike Chrastecky, founder and CEO of BucklingBeam, said, “The addition of BucklingBeam’s advanced wafer and package test technologies to Translarity’s innovative and forward-looking portfolio will no doubt provide much needed alternatives to the semiconductor probe card segment. Our collaboration has already begun with the expansion of present product offerings as well as focused execution on full integration solutions.”

Laura Oliphant, CEO of Translarity, added, “Customers are facing increased costs and extended lead times for solutions, which contrasts with their need to drive shorter manufacturing cycles. I’m very pleased to be joining forces with the BucklingBeam team. This acquisition will provide a meaningful expansion to Translarity’s product portfolio that will enable the combined company to provide cost effective, innovative solutions to solve the extensive technical challenges in testing both current and the most advanced devices.”

Translarity is a leading innovator in probe technology, focused on providing components and full turnkey solutions to the semiconductor probe card market. The company’s mission is to empower customers to cost-effectively realize the aggressive testing roadmap of the next decade while simultaneously preserving existing capital investments. Translarity is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices worldwide. Translarity’s investors include funds managed by QVT Financial LP and Northwest Technology Ventures. More information can be found at www.translarity.com.