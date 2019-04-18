TransMountain Decision Delayed to June 18

CBJ — The federal government is delaying its decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project until June 18.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the extended deadline will give the government more time to complete its consultations with Indigenous groups.

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on February 22. There is a 90-day period for Ottawa to make a final call.

Construction of the pipeline expansion was put on hold last year after the Federal Court of Appeal ruled the board failed to consider marine impacts and the government needed to do more Indigenous consultation.

