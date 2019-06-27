TransMountain Expansion

CBJ –Now that the federal government has given the green light to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, it’s expected construction could begin as soon as this September. It’s believed the expansion project would take about 2.5 years, so the hope is that oil could be flowing through by the fall of 2022.

Trans Mountain is now in the process of hiring contractors, with the goal of hiring as many local and Indigenous workers as possible. It’s still uncertain as to how many jobs will be created, but it could be anywhere from 1,000 to a peak of 5,000 — and maybe beyond.

The National Energy Board has identified numerous conditions that must be met.

For those still adamantly against the project, they have until July 8 to file appeals, which seems a certainty. If that’s the case, it’s not clear whether there will be another delay as the process could potentially head to the courts.

