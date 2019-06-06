Transport Canada’s Cannabis Ruling

CBJ — Transport Canada has put into law that members of the Canadian aviation industry are forbidden from consuming cannabis for at least 28 days before going on duty.

Canadian Aviation Regulations require that pilots, cabin crew, and air traffic controllers must have a certain level of “fitness for duty” on the job, Transport Canada said Thursday. That means they cannot use or be “under the influence of any drug that impairs the person’s faculties to the extent that aviation safety is affected,” the agency said.

As such, four weeks is the minimum time required to be free of cannabis before being allowed to work, the aviation regulator said. But the new rules don’t preclude airlines or airports from requiring even stricter requirements of their employees.

