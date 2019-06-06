Thursday, June 6, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Transport Canada’s Cannabis Ruling

Transport Canada’s Cannabis Ruling

airplane takeoff - depositphotos

CBJ — Transport Canada has put into law that members of the Canadian aviation industry are forbidden from consuming cannabis for at least 28 days before going on duty.

Canadian Aviation Regulations require that pilots, cabin crew, and air traffic controllers must have a certain level of “fitness for duty” on the job, Transport Canada said Thursday. That means they cannot use or be “under the influence of any drug that impairs the person’s faculties to the extent that aviation safety is affected,” the agency said.

As such, four weeks is the minimum time required to be free of cannabis before being allowed to work, the aviation regulator said. But the new rules don’t preclude airlines or airports from requiring even stricter requirements of their employees.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Osino Announces 2019 Work Program and Commencement of Significant Drill Program With Addition of Second Drill Rig at the Karibib Gold Project, Namibia
Cornerstone Reports on Hearing of Anti-Mining Referendum Oral Arguments at Constitutional Court