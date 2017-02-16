TRC’s Wendy Bley Elected to Board of Directors of the National Hydropower Association

LOWELL, MA and RICHMOND, VA–(Marketwired – Feb 16, 2017) – TRC Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRR), a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting, and construction-management services, today announced that Senior Consultant Wendy Bley has been elected to the National Hydropower Association (NHA) Board of Directors. NHA is the hydropower industry’s primary advocacy organization with a membership of more than 225 companies, including project owners, operators, developers, manufacturers, vendors and service providers.

“Wendy is a hydropower industry veteran, whose dedication to helping her clients save time and money is unparalleled,” said Michael Murphy, TRC’s National Market Director of Hydropower Licensing. “Her commitment and skill have supported the growth and success of TRC’s hydropower practice. We are excited for Wendy to share her knowledge and strategic skills with the hydropower industry as a whole through her involvement as an NHA Board member.”

As a senior consultant at TRC with more than 25 years of hydropower experience, Bley serves as a project manager and senior advisor on hydropower project licensing and compliance initiatives. She assists clients with the development of FERC applications for new projects, as well as relicensing and license amendments for existing projects. Currently, she is assisting clients with FERC licensing and compliance initiatives at hydropower projects in Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia.

“I look forward to participating on the board to advocate for hydropower as a clean, renewable and valuable source of electric power generation,” said Bley. “By working closely with my colleagues in the industry, I’m confident we can help ensure that hydropower remains a reliable source of renewable, carbon-free energy well into the future.”

Bley has been an active member of NHA since 1989, participating in several NHA committees, councils and conferences. She currently serves as Chair for the Small Hydro Council and is also on the Board of the Hydro Research Foundation. Bley holds a B.S. in Biology from George Mason University and an M.S. in Natural Resource Economics from the University of New Hampshire. She resides in Richmond, Virginia.

About the National Hydropower Association

The National Hydropower Association (NHA) is a nonprofit national association dedicated to promoting the growth of clean, affordable U.S. hydropower. It seeks to secure hydropower’s place as a climate-friendly, renewable and reliable energy source that serves national environmental, energy and economic policy objectives. NHA unites the diverse North American hydropower community, providing a powerful advocacy voice among U.S. decision makers, the general public and the international community. Through membership, individuals and organizations gain access to regulatory bodies, influence over energy and environmental policy and a means to exchange valuable information within the industry.

About TRC

A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC (www.TRCsolutions.com) is a national engineering, environmental consulting and construction management firm that provides integrated services to the power, environmental, infrastructure and oil and gas markets. TRC serves a broad range of commercial, industrial and government clients, implementing complex projects from initial concept to delivery and operation. TRC delivers results that enable clients to achieve success in a complex and changing world. TRC trades on the NYSE under the symbol TRR. For more information, visit TRC’s website at www.TRCsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter and StockTwits at @TRC_Companies or find us on LinkedIn.