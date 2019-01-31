TREB Applauds Toronto City Council Unlocking Surplus City Land for Housing Now Plan

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) applauds Toronto City Council for moving forward with Mayor Tory’s “Housing Now” plan.

The “Housing Now” initiative is an excellent first step for City Council to take with regard to housing supply. Using surplus City land is an opportunity to get immediate results.

TREB strongly believes that governments at all levels should be focused on increasing the supply of housing and facilitating an appropriate mix of housing types and tenures. By moving forward with Mayor Tory’s “Housing Now” plan, City Council has taken an important step in addressing one of the biggest challenges facing the City of Toronto.

TREB looks forward to working with City Council on next steps. Specifically, the City’s upcoming review and update of its 10-year Affordable Housing Plan provides a critical opportunity for the City.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

maryg@trebnet.com

TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

www.TREBhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/TorontoRealEstateBoard

https://twitter.com/TREBhome

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/treb

http://www.trebwire.com/

https://plus.google.com/+trebchannel

https://www.trebhome.com/rssfeed.htm

https://www.instagram.com/trebhome

https://soundcloud.com/trebhome/tracks