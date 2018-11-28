TREB Responds to Provincial Housing Supply Plan Announcement

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) applauds the provincial government for taking action to ensure that our City, region and Province have an adequate supply and appropriate mix of housing. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark made the announcement this morning with TREB’s CEO in attendance.

Nowhere are housing supply and mix issues more of a priority than in the Greater Toronto Area, where TREB’s 53,000 Members operate. TREB REALTORS® work with home buyers and sellers every day and they see the challenges caused by inadequate supply and mix of housing.

We look forward to participating in the provincial government’s consultation process on this issue and helping our region and Province to remain one of the best places to live in the world.

For details on the government’s announcement: Ontario’s Government for the People Helping Create More Housing CLICK HERE.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

maryg@trebnet.com

TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board. Over 53,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

