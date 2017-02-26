Trenchless Sewer Pipe Replacement Plumbers at Evenflow Plumbing Announce Hoops for Hunger Sponsorship Benefiting the Alameda County Community Food Bank

OAKLAND, CA–(Marketwired – February 26, 2017) – Oakland sewer repair, PSL Certificate and EBMUD sewer testing plumbers at Evenflow Plumbing are pleased to announce sponsoring a new Hoops for Hunger campaign benefiting the Alameda County Community Food Bank. For every Warriors regular season basket scored Evenflow Plumbing is going to donate $1 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to honor their commitment to give back to the community. “We have been helping homeowners and businesses throughout the East Bay for over 20 years. We are huge Warriors fans and we thought this would be another way we could make a difference for those in need,” says Gary Dimondana, Owner of Evenflow Plumbing located in Oakland.

In the past, Oakland trenchless sewer pipe replacement plumbers at Evenflow Plumbing have held other drives to benefit those in need. “We have tried to do something every year since we started the company. We have done numerous holiday toy drives, we have done blanket and clothing drives, we have given generously to the Salvation Army and we have done efforts to specifically benefit cancer patients on an individual patients. We have even brought a needy person a puppy, which ended being a service animal.” According to Gary, Evenflow Plumbing does these things because they want to have a firsthand experience helping those in need and their successful Oakland sewer company has provided them the ability to do that.

Evenflow Plumbing has developed and maintained a reputation as the most trusted Oakland sewer repair and trenchless pipe replacement in the East Bay. “We have tons of positive reviews on trusted consumer review sites like Yelp, Angie’s List, Google, Home Advisor and the Better Business Bureau. We were able to develop this reputation because we help Realtors, homeowners, businesses and other plumbing companies who are not specialized.” According to Gary, Evenflow Plumbing is known as, “The Plumbers Plumber,” because they can handle sewer, gas and water line replacement better and more affordably than any other sewer repair contractor in Oakland.

No Dig Trenchless sewer repair in Oakland is the process of replacing an old clay or cast iron sewer pipe without digging it up. This means that a new HDPE pipe is pulled through the old sewer line causing it to break apart around the brand new sewer pipe. “We have saved homeowners a ton of money over the years by providing a cost saving method of replacing their sewer water or gas lines without having to dig up their yard,” says Gary Dimodana.

To learn more about Evenflow Plumbing please visit their website. To learn more about Oakland sewer repair please watch their informative YouTube Videos. People can also read their blogs, articles, press releases, consumer watch newsletters. To schedule service fast for a problem with a sewer pipe or to have an EBMUD sewer test done to get the PSL Certificate to comply with the Oakland Sewer Lateral Ordinance please call now at (510) 562-1363. They offer 100% financing and they will beat any written estimate by a licensed contractor by 5% or more for Oakland sewer line replacement.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AJDensTfi0

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQlK3yrZSGU