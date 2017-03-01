Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Trend Micro 2016 Security Roundup Reveals 752 Percent Increase in Ransomware Trend Micro 2016 Security Roundup Reveals 752 Percent Increase in Ransomware Trend Micro 2016 Security Roundup Reveals 752 Percent Increase in Ransomware RecommendedPuratos opens Asia Development Centre in Hong Kong to help local bakery sector better serve Asia’s changing tastesElsevier Publishes Practical Handbook to Support Palliative Radiation OncologyMWC 2017: Die Nachrichten von Cisco auf einen Blick