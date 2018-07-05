Trevali Provides Bathurst Mining Camp Update

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV) (BVL:TV) (OTCQX:TREVF) (Frankfurt:4TI) provides an update on exploration and development activities to support its Bathurst Mining Camp “Life-of-Mill” strategy in New Brunswick, Canada (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Trevali Projects in the Bathurst Mining Camp (New Brunswick)

(Note: Red stars are 100%-owned by Trevali; Blue stars are advanced properties under option).

“The combination of ongoing exploration success and strategic acquisitions in the Bathurst Mining Camp has delivered a strong pipeline to support our life-of-mill plan at Caribou,” stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali President and CEO. “Trevali has solidified a dominant land position in order to optimize milling operations in the region for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Trevali currently owns four deposits and has the option to acquire two advanced deposits in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) (Figure 1). Anchored by the Caribou Mill and related infrastructure, the Company’s focus is to complete advanced geological and engineering studies in order to facilitate long-term production based on the Company’s life-of-mill strategy (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Trevali’s Life-of-Mill strategy for the BMC.

(Note: Constitutes forward-looking information; see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements".)

The Company continues to explore the operating Caribou deposit in addition to conducting definition drilling and advanced engineering / mine planning studies on the Restigouche and Murray Brook deposits.

CARIBOU MINE EXPLORATION

During 2017, the Company added approximately 4 million tonnes of inferred mineral resources to the Caribou deposit. As follow-up, a 12,000-metre exploration and definition drill program commenced in mid-June 2018 targeting the down-dip extensions of the East Limb, Hinge Zone and the newly discovered CX Zone, all of which remain open for extension (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Caribou 2018 Exploration Targets

RESTIGOUCHE DEPOSIT

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company completed approximately 5,000 metres of diamond drilling to increase confidence in historic data, aid geologic re-interpretation and facilitate detailed mine planning. The drilling confirmed the presence of thick, stacked zones of high-grade zinc-lead-silver mineralization (Table 1 and Figures 4 and 5).

Figure 4: Plan view of the Restigouche deposit (projected to surface) showing the 2018 drill hole locations.

Borehole Depth (metres) Core Length

Interval (metres) True Thickness

(metres) Zn (%) Pb (%) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) From To RST18-020 143.36 189.75 46.39 44.53 4.17 3.40 0.16 31.19 0.31 incl. 143.36 159.00 15.64 15.03 8.01 6.43 0.27 44.19 0.53 RST18-021 158.58 179.00 20.42 20.3 6.37 5.03 0.29 41.05 1.09 incl. 158.58 167.85 9.27 9.22 8.12 6.71 0.32 60.33 1.75 181.10 196.00 14.90 14.81 5.85 3.34 0.33 35.10 0.60 RST18-022 160.00 185.70 25.70 25.62 5.28 4.36 0.33 52.32 1.74 incl. 164.25 173.85 9.60 9.57 6.80 5.41 0.33 49.60 0.80 RST18-023 154.00 190.00 36.00 29.34 5.87 4.60 0.36 53.54 1.19 incl. 154.00 173.76 19.76 16.11 6.39 5.58 0.36 55.48 1.03 180.00 189.10 9.10 7.4 6.55 4.44 0.44 73.09 2.11 RST18-024 137.30 142.95 5.65 3.7 5.37 4.07 0.24 65.54 0.94 RST18-025 132.70 139.80 7.10 4.88 5.35 3.01 0.25 37.71 0.47 RST18-026 126.55 182.60 56.05 45.9 6.05 4.33 0.28 90.53 1.11 incl. 126.55 138.75 12.20 9.99 7.59 5.83 0.37 272.05 3.28 incl. 173.10 181.50 8.40 6.89 9.20 7.29 0.32 51.30 0.83 RST18-027 154.42 173.63 19.21 16.9 6.81 5.23 0.24 58.46 1.10 RST18-028 137.30 184.00 46.70 21.31 6.53 5.20 0.29 65.64 0.94 RST18-029 133.32 135.75 2.43 2.02 5.83 6.57 0.48 214.12 1.85 RST18-030 97.80 108.10 10.30 9.8 6.67 4.66 0.34 80.03 0.71 RST18-031 96.85 102.62 5.77 5.42 6.67 2.92 0.32 50.82 0.34 RST18-032 93.30 102.48 9.18 8.87 8.15 1.51 0.42 16.80 0.08 RST18-033 102.06 111.76 9.70 9.46 5.53 4.25 0.34 66.45 0.94 118.29 122.13 3.84 3.75 8.58 0.20 0.36 8.10 0.08 RST18-034 111.22 136.70 25.48 21.2 7.09 5.54 0.31 47.03 0.73 RST18-035 101.72 108.45 6.73 6.69 3.54 1.87 0.21 38.62 0.67 incl. 112.27 115.80 3.53 3.51 4.45 2.57 0.22 44.33 0.16 RST18-036 77.07 81.31 4.24 4.12 8.29 7.15 0.32 106.94 1.38 116.78 121.78 5.00 4.73 3.36 2.01 0.17 24.14 0.29 130.11 135.96 5.85 5.54 3.41 2.07 0.18 26.93 0.10 RST18-037 79.31 97.30 17.99 17.19 8.72 7.20 0.30 198.90 1.76 incl. 79.31 85.10 5.79 5.53 9.70 8.27 0.31 156.06 2.09 incl. 88.00 97.30 9.30 6.91 9.72 7.85 0.36 264.04 1.87 RST18-038 182.55 215.00 32.45 29.48 5.58 4.69 0.21 32.80 0.49 incl. 182.55 196.74 14.19 12.88 8.26 6.69 0.29 43.51 0.66 RST18-039 175.45 200.20 24.75 23.12 8.83 6.95 0.33 99.82 1.22 236.49 247.88 11.39 10.67 4.00 2.81 0.18 26.16 0.15 RST18-040 No Significant Intercept RST18-041 235.40 236.90 1.50 1.20 6.58 4.15 0.28 70.32 0.37 Table 1: Assay results from Restigouche 2018 definition drill program.

Figure 5: Section through Restigouche (looking southwest) showing 2018 drill holes and select highlights.

MURRAY BROOK PROJECT

Trevali has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Murray Brook Project by providing $7.5 million in financing for Puma Exploration Inc. (“Puma”) to enable Puma to close its acquisition of the project (see March 2, 2018 Trevali news release for details). The Murray Brook deposit is located 10 kilometres west of the Caribou Mill and 10 kilometres east of the Restigouche Deposit along the Caribou ore horizon (Figures 1 and 6).

The deposit currently has an estimated measured and indicated mineral resource of 5.28 million tonnes averaging 5.24% zinc, 1.80% lead, 0.46% copper, 68.9 g/t silver and 0.65 g/t gold, containing approximately 610 million pounds of zinc, 209 million pounds of lead and 11.7 million ounces of silver as of December 21, 2016.

The core of the mineral resource occurs in the West Zone (zinc-lead dominant) which is approximately 200 metres wide, extending from surface to approximately 300 metres vertical; the true thickness of the massive sulphide body varies from 75 metres to 100 metres. The East Zone (copper-gold dominant) is approximately 100 metres wide, also extending from surface to approximately 300 vertical metres. On February 20, 2017, Puma filed on SEDAR a technical report entitled “Amended and Restated Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Murray Brook Project”.

In conjunction with Puma, the Company plans to advance the Murray Brook deposit to a production decision a timely manner. A full evaluation of the resource has been completed to further define the resource domains and confirm previous model accuracy. The Trevali-led advanced projects team has commenced geotechnical and metallurgical drilling and additional exploration, drilling, trenching and geophysics will be carried out on nearby priority targets on the mining lease (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Murray Brook Exploration Alliance 2018 Program.

The land package held by Trevali/Puma in the northern part of the Bathurst Mining Camp covers approximately 14 kilometers of strike along the productive Caribou ore horizon and is considered highly prospective and generally under-explored. This area of the BMC (Figure 6) has not received the same level of exploration investment compared to the southern part of the camp.

SECOND QUARTER PRODUCTION & FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second quarter preliminary production results will be released following TSX market close on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 and associated financial results will be released following TSX market close on August 8, 2018. A Q2-2018 Earnings Call will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:30AM Eastern Time with call-in details to be provided.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

EurGeol Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Trevali’s President and CEO and Daniel Marinov, P.Geo, Trevali’s VP Exploration, are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Marinov is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance programs. Dr. Cruise is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer, director and shareholder. Mr. Marinov is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories (Bureau Veritas) preparation facility in Timmins, ON for crushing and splitting then the pulp samples are shipped to Vancouver, BC for assay. Zinc, lead, copper gold and silver, assays were obtained by four acid Aqua-Regia dissolution followed by Inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) measurements. Values of Zinc, lead and copper over 10% are assayed by volumetric method. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by the use of international and in-house standards. Blind certified reference material is inserted at regular intervals into the sample sequence by Trevali personnel in order to independently assess analytical accuracy. Bureau Veritas’ quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025: 1999. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are routinely forwarded to an ISO compliant third party laboratory for external quality control.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, its 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and its 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

