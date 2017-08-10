TribalScale Announces TakeOver Conference, Canada’s Largest Digital Innovation Event

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – Today TribalScale announced the launch of the TakeOver Innovation Conference, an event that will bring together 600 digital transformation executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and senior technology leaders from around the world to discuss how technology is driving the innovation agenda within companies. The event is the largest innovation conference in Toronto, and will feature over 30 speakers for one day of programming on October 2, 2017 on topics including artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and virtual reality. The lineup of speakers features 20 international speakers representing companies including Emirates Airlines, NBCUniversal, and Viacom.

“Every company is focused on innovation, regardless of whether it’s built into their DNA, or if they’re being forced to innovate to stay ahead of their competition,” said Sheetal Jaitly, CEO, TribalScale. “We’re launching TakeOver to bring the most innovative minds in technology together for one day to talk about what’s next, and to set out an agenda for actually implementing change within their organizations.”

The event is hosted by TribalScale, a rapidly-growing software design and development company that specializes in web, mobile and emerging technologies like voice, artificial intelligence and blockchain. The event will have three streams — Human Innovation, which will focus on the customer experience; Industry Innovation, which will focus on how companies are using technology to transform industries including automotive, healthcare, and retail; and Economic Innovation, which will highlight new fundraising trends like Initial Coin Offerings, and new currencies and platforms including bitcoin, blockchain and ethereum. The event is designed for senior leaders in engineering, product, digital transformation, and design, as well as investors and entrepreneurs.

Notable speakers at the conference will include:

Joseph Mimran, Founder, Joe Fresh

Danielle Royston, CEO, Redknee

Iliana Oris Valiente, Founder, Collider-X

Chaki Ng, VR + Innovation Executive, Viacom

Michelle McBane, Director, MaRS IAF

Jorge Monterrosa, Head of Web and Mobile Delivery, Emirates Airlines

Kirstine Stewart, Chief Strategy Officer, Diply

Raine Maida, CEO, Record Mob, Our Lady Peace

Erika Balbuena, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Twilio

TakeOver is one of the first technology conferences in Canada to have a Diversity Mandate, with a commitment to equal representation from female and male speakers, and a commitment to being inclusive for speakers and attendees. The conference is also giving out five TakeOver Diversity Scholarships valued at up to $2,000 each to help cover the cost of attendance. The awards will be given out to conference attendees who identify as, but are not limited to, women, members of the LGBTQ community, individuals with disabilities, and visible minorities. Applications will be available online on the TakeOver website.

Media are invited to attend the event which is being held at the Arcadian Court and Loft in Toronto, Ontario on October 2, 2017. Travel can be covered by the TribalScale team for any media travelling to the conference from outside the GTA. One-on-one interviews with TakeOver speakers and TribalScale executives, as well as photo/filming opportunities will be made available on-site.

WHEN: Monday, October 2, 2017 – 8:00AM: Welcome Reception/Pre-Registration, 9:00AM – 5:00PM: Conference Events

WHERE: Arcadian Court and Loft Simpson Tower, 8th Floor 401 Bay Street Toronto, ON, M5H 2Y4, Canada

Sponsors for TribalScale’s TakeOver Innovation Conference include: NEO, mParticle, Golden Venture Partners, Loopio, MaRS Discovery District, TechTO and FocusHub.

To learn more about TribalScale’s TakeOver Innovation Conference please visit: www.takeoverconference.com

