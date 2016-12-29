Tribute to Remembering Carrie Fisher at the Marvelous Nerd Years Eve Comic-Con

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – December 29, 2016) –

WHAT:

Remembering Carrie Fisher, a special presentation of Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve, looking back at the life and legacy of one of sci-fi fandom’s greatest stars. A special video tribute will be followed by a discussion with MNYE Special Guest Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca.

WHERE:

Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve, Sheraton Hotel Dallas

WHEN:

Saturday 31 December, 10:30 am.

WHO:

MNYE Show Manager:

Mark Walters

and

Special Guest:

Peter Mayhew (STAR WARS, THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, RETURN OF THE JEDI, THE FORCE AWAKENS)

MARVELOUS NERD YEAR’S EVE is a four-day celebration of pop culture — films, television, comics, music, cosplay, and so much more. Featuring comics legend Stan Lee on his 94th birthday, MNYE features over three-dozen celebrity guests, cosplayers, Q&A panels, Marvelous NYE University, a 24-hour film race, and thousands of pop culture fans.

MARVELOUS NERD YEAR'S EVE is a four-day celebration of pop culture — films, television, comics, music, cosplay, and so much more. Featuring comics legend Stan Lee on his 94th birthday, MNYE features over three-dozen celebrity guests, cosplayers, Q&A panels, Marvelous NYE University, a 24-hour film race, and thousands of pop culture fans.