Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (“Trican“) (TSX:TCW) today announced the final results from its 2017 annual and special meeting held on May 31, 2017 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, the resolution to approve the issuance of such number of common shares (“Trican Shares”) of Trican as may be required to be issued pursuant to the arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving Trican, Canyon Services Group Inc. (“Canyon”), and the security holders of Canyon was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 133,605,567 99.23% 1,039,854 0.77%

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Kenneth M. Bagan 134,355,676 99.78% 289,746 0.22% G. Allen Brooks 133,504,418 99.15% 1,141,004 0.85% Murray L. Cobbe 132,526,179 98.43% 2,119,243 1.57% Dale M. Dusterhoft 133,500,968 99.15% 1,144,454 0.85% Kevin L. Nugent 130,913,894 97.23% 3,731,528 2.77% Alexander J. Pourbaix 134,190,285 99.66% 455,137 0.34% Deborah S. Stein 133,470,914 99.13% 1,174,508 0.87%

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 131,631,588 Trican Shares representing 94.37% of the Trican Shares voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican’s approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 133,639,211 Trican Shares representing 99.25% of Trican Shares Voted.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.