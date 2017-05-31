Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting Results
CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (“Trican“) (TSX:TCW) today announced the final results from its 2017 annual and special meeting held on May 31, 2017 (the “Meeting”).
At the Meeting, the resolution to approve the issuance of such number of common shares (“Trican Shares”) of Trican as may be required to be issued pursuant to the arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving Trican, Canyon Services Group Inc. (“Canyon”), and the security holders of Canyon was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|133,605,567
|99.23%
|1,039,854
|0.77%
The following seven nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|Nominee
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
|# Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Kenneth M. Bagan
|134,355,676
|99.78%
|289,746
|0.22%
|G. Allen Brooks
|133,504,418
|99.15%
|1,141,004
|0.85%
|Murray L. Cobbe
|132,526,179
|98.43%
|2,119,243
|1.57%
|Dale M. Dusterhoft
|133,500,968
|99.15%
|1,144,454
|0.85%
|Kevin L. Nugent
|130,913,894
|97.23%
|3,731,528
|2.77%
|Alexander J. Pourbaix
|134,190,285
|99.66%
|455,137
|0.34%
|Deborah S. Stein
|133,470,914
|99.13%
|1,174,508
|0.87%
At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 131,631,588 Trican Shares representing 94.37% of the Trican Shares voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican’s approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 133,639,211 Trican Shares representing 99.25% of Trican Shares Voted.
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.
