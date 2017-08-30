TriCascade, Inc Renews Technology Patents for Smart Home Applications.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 30, 2017) – SkyFidelity, Inc’s (OTC: SRMX) subsidiary, TriCascade, Inc successfully renewed its international Technology Patents relating to TriCascade’s Proprietary Energy Metering/WiFi devices.. In 2010, Tri Cascade Inc. began developing and filing for patents in the United States as well as China on various proprietary and customized energy management technological advancements and user interfaces (UI’s) utilizing the Microsoft Azure’s Cloud computing systems.

Recently, TriCascade started the process of renewing its international patent protection relating to US Patent Numbers 8,849,596 B2; 8,781,639 B2; US 2013/0178996 (US pending); US 2014/0054977 (US pending); US 2014/0002057 (US pending); US 2015/0073613 (US pending).

TriCascade’s Energy Metering/Wifi Device Patents

Features & Benefits

Creating the First Smart Home Energy Metering Applications and Solutions

Calculating and Recording Energy Usage (Kilowatts) from wall outlet receptacles

Measuring power consumption from individual outlet receptacles through a wireless system

Providing automatic power breaking safety protection from overload of electrical appliances

Using an RFID wireless identification technique to identify and manage energy use

Creating WiFi outlet receptacles controlled by Mobile Apps to control energy usage

Creating first of its kind Smart Surge Protection for wall outlets

Communicating Energy Usage from Wall Outlets with Microsoft Cloud Based Energy Metering Software

Market Opportunities

Green homes red-hot: 17% of New US Construction Seeks Smart Energy Devices:

The home building industry is struggling, but one sector is booming: green homes. The number of homes winning the government’s Energy Star designation since the program began in 1995 has crossed the 1 million mark. Despite an overall housing slump, 75,000 have been added so far this year for a total of 1,024,200.

Last year, Energy Star homes accounted for nearly 17% of all single-family homes built, up from 12% in 2015. The Energy Star label means a house is at least 20% more energy-efficient than other new homes.

Existing homes are going green, too: 68% of people surveyed by USA TODAY took steps this year to make their homes more energy-efficient. Of those who did, 71% said it was “mostly to save money” and 26% “mostly to save the environment.”

74% of Americans are likely to change their energy use to save money on their utility bills if they were given a new technology solution.

The average U.S. household spends ~$0.1186 per kilowatt hour on electricity.

The Intel Wipro’s study shows that the Intelligent Home Energy Management will allow consumers to reduce their power consumption by 31%.

— TriCascade in Talks to Build Smart Home At University of California-Irvine

TriCascade’s proprietary Smart Home Energy Devices provide a sophisticated and highly-detailed consumption data and pattern-usage behavior experience. This technology’s revolutionary information allows extensive and intuitive profiling scenarios for such purposes as self-defined alerts, direct marketing, or very specific and predictive analysis of energy consumption.

TriCascade is negotiating to build an Artificial Intelligence (AI) joint project for deep home machine learning with Microsoft facial and voice recognition in connection with UCI’s California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology. The new “AI-house” will be installed at the UCI campus with self-learning systems installed using TriCascade’s Smart Surge Outlet; Smart Thermostat and I-Bright technology systems which will provide data for lifestyle behavioral analysis data stored in the Cloud.

About Tri Cascade, Inc.

Founded in May 2010, Tri Cascade, Inc. is committed to developing innovative Internet of Things convergent technologies and products to reduce energy costs and empower the end user for smarter and safer living. Leveraging its extensive experience in energy management, wireless networking, and home and B2B automation and device control systems, Tri Cascade focuses on bringing leading edge Wi-Fi and machine-to-machine wireless innovations for smart energy management to both residential and commercial markets. Tri Cascade aims to use the Internet of Things to make cities dynamic and responsive to energy demands and sudden energy spikes. Tri Cascade’s first product release is the i-BRIGHT™7x Smart Surge Protector, a Wi-Fi-enabled home energy management tool embedded with online scheduling and power consumption metering on the Microsoft® Cloud. For more information, visit www.tricascade.com.

Safe Harbor: Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the company’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product price volatility, product demand, market competition, risk inherent in the company’s domestic and international operations, imprecision in estimating product reserves and the company’s ability to replace and expand its holdings.