Tricentis to Unveil Zero-Touch Business Process Testing at SAP Sapphire Now

LOS ALTOS, CA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – Tricentis, leader in test automation, will be featuring their latest innovations for business process testing at SAP Sapphire Now (May 16-18 in Orlando, Florida). Featured advancements will include:

The industry’s most comprehensive SAP testing solution for SAP Fiori (including Android and iOS support for testing mobile apps)

SAP Solution Manager 7.2 certified support and extension with risk-based testing and change impact analysis

Additionally, Tricentis and Panaya will be unveiling the industry’s first technology for “zero-touch, scriptless testing.”

Even a small SAP update can bring critical business processes to a standstill. Without a fast and trusted way to detect change impacts, upgrading SAP or optimizing processes can expose the business to significant risks. With the industry’s most advanced SAP business process testing solution, Tricentis helps enterprises effortlessly detect the impact of change to their critical business transactions — across and beyond SAP (including APIs, web UIs, mobile interfaces, custom back-end systems, packaged applications, and more).

“In SAP environments, over 72% of companies rely on manual testing to verify changes in critical business processes,” explained Wolfgang Platz, Tricentis Founder and Chief Product Officer. “However, manual testing is costly (representing over 30% of the typical SAP project budget), time-consuming, and not thorough and accurate enough to guarantee that critical risks will be exposed. Tricentis is committed to providing enterprises the technology they need to reduce risks while accelerating the pace of business process innovation.”

Details regarding zero-touch, scriptless testing will be released immediately before SAP Sapphire Now. To learn more about this technology or additional capabilities featured in the upcoming Tricentis Tosca product release, visit Tricentis at booth #1337 or register for the webinar SAP Business Process Testing — Simplified.

About Tricentis

Tricentis provides a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry’s most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools — achieving test automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Prominent analysts have recognized us as a Leader in both Software Test Automation and in Functional Automation Tools, with Model-based Test Automation as our standout feature. Tricentis’ 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as HBO, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange, A&E, Vantiv, Vodafone, Telstra and UBS.

Tricentis has offices in Austria, Australia, Germany, India, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit:

